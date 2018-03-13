Loading articles...

Canada's bank CEOs get 7% pay raise to earn $53.6 million in fiscal 2017

Last Updated Mar 13, 2018 at 2:20 pm EDT

TORONTO – The chief executives of Canada’s five biggest banks collectively earned roughly $53.6 million in the latest fiscal year, up more than seven per cent from a year earlier.

But it was a particularly good year for TD Bank’s chief executive Bharat Masrani, who got a more than 20 per cent increase in total direct compensation to pull in $10.85 million in the twelve months ended Oct. 31, 2017.

Still, Royal Bank’s chief executive Dave McKay was paid the most among his peers with $12.43 million in total direct compensation, up 7.9 per cent from a year earlier, according to the banks’ latest proxy circulars.

Scotiabank’s Brian Porter was second-highest paid at $10.86 million, marking a 7.4 per cent increase from fiscal 2016.

BMO’s Bill Downe, who retired from the top role on Oct. 31, was paid $10.5 million, down roughly one per cent from a year earlier.

CIBC’s Victor Dodig, CEO of Canada’s fifth-largest bank, received $8.94 million in total direct compensation in 2017, up 1.71 per cent.

