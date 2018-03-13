Canada will join U.S., Mexico bid for 2026 FIFA World Cup

The dream of bringing World Cup soccer to Toronto is one step closer.

MP Kirsty Duncan has announced that Canada will join the USA and Mexico in a joint bid for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

It's official. Minister Duncan announces Canada is in with USA and Mexico for a joint bid for the 2026 FIFA World Cup #FIFA #WorldCup #FIFWorldCup2026 #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/RQ7eLHxiAm — Momin Qureshi (@Momin680NEWS) March 13, 2018

The bid, which will be part of a joint effort by national soccer associations in Canada, United States and Mexico, would see Toronto host a handful of games.

Canada would get to host 10 matches if the bid is successful. Thus far there has been no break down of how many games each city will get to host. pic.twitter.com/PMslcdHGHl — Momin Qureshi (@Momin680NEWS) March 13, 2018

Earlier this year, Mayor John Tory said he was all for the city putting forth a bid to be one of the host cities.

City staff estimate it would cost between $30 million to $45 million to co-host the World Cup. However, those costs are expected to be shared between all three levels of government.

The FIFA World Cup is one of the world’s most watched sporting events. The reaching World Cup in Brazil in 2014 reached an audience of 3.2 billion people.

In previous years, Toronto made concessions for bars looking to accommodate the influx of soccer fans during World Cup, including extending last call and allowing bars to open early to let fans check out early-morning matches.

This would be the third international sporting event the city has played host to in recent years. In 2015, Toronto hosted the PanAm and Parapan Am Games and this summer thousands flocked to the city for the Invictus Games — and, of course, to catch a glimpse of Prince Harry and his now fiance, Meghan Markle.