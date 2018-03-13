1 in hospital after Brampton shooting; suspect arrested

One man is in hospital and a second man is in custody following a shooting in Brampton.

Peel police say they were called to a home in the Bramalea Road and Fleetwood Crescent area, near Queen Street, just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

The victim was rushed to hospital.

Police arrested a suspect, but it is not yet known what charges he will be facing.

So far, no information has been released on the ages or relationship of the people involved.