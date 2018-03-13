10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. ‘WE FOUND NO EVIDENCE OF COLLUSION’

That’s what Texas Rep. Mike Conaway says as Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee also concluded there was no co-ordination between the Trump campaign and Russia. The top Democrat on the panel calls it a “tragic milestone.”

2. WHAT AWAITS TRUMP ON CALIFORNIA TRIP

Rallies for and against his “big beautiful border wall” with Mexico are expected to mark his first visit to the state as president as tensions grow over immigration policy.

3. AP: US MILITARY OVERLOOKS SEX ABUSE AMONG KIDS

The investigation reveals that the Pentagon frequently fails to protect or provide justice to the children of service members when they are sexually assaulted by other children on base.

4. TURKEY LAYS SIEGE TO AFRIN IN SYRIA

Ankara launched a military offensive into the border enclave in January to drive out Syrian Kurdish forces it considers to be “terrorists” and an extension of Kurdish rebels fighting inside Turkey.

5. UN: STOP THE WAR ON CHILDREN

Of Syria’s estimated 10 million children, 8.6 million are now in dire need of assistance after seven years of war.

6. WHO’S IN NATIONAL SPOTLIGHT

Voters in western Pennsylvania will choose between Republican Rick Saccone and Democrat Conor Lamb in a special congressional election that could be a precursor to November’s midterms.

7. STORM-BATTERED NORTHEAST BRACES FOR ANOTHER BIG ONE

The third nor’easter in two weeks is hammering the region, with forecasters warning of blizzard conditions and up to 18 inches of snow.

8. SUMMIT RAISES HOPE NORTH KOREA WILL RELEASE US DETAINEES

Freeing the three prisoners would be a sign of goodwill by Kim Jong Un, and would mark a personal success for Trump, who has highlighted the issue since last June.

9. MILITARY REVIEWS BATTLEFIELD RULES FOR HELMET CAMS

The Pentagon is weighing stricter guidelines after Islamic State-linked fighters in Niger exploited footage taken by a fallen American soldier to make a propaganda video.

10. ‘WE HAD TO OWN OUR STORY TO MOVE BEYOND IT’

National Geographic acknowledges the magazine covered the world through a racist lens for generations.