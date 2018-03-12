Police charge boy, 15, with attempted murder after East York stabbing

Toronto police have charged a 15-year-old boy with attempted murder and they’re seeking a second suspect after a stabbing in East York last Wednesday.

Police say the two male suspects met a 23-year-old man in the Secord and Newman avenues area on March 7 at around 5:30 p.m.

The meeting turned violent when the two suspects began stabbing the man in the neck and head before fleeing the area.

The victim was rushed to hospital with serious injuries but survived.

On Saturday, a 15-year-old boy was charged with attempt murder, robbery, carry concealed weapon, and weapons dangerous.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday and can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say they’re still trying to track down the second suspect. No suspect description was provided by police.