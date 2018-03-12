Man rushed to the burn unit after North York condo fire

A man has been rushed to the burn unit of a local hospital after a highrise fire in North York.

The two-alarm fire broke out on the 20th floor of a condo on Forest Laneway, near Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue, around 6:15 a.m. on Monday.

Paramedics said the man was found with serious injuries inside the unit where the fire began.

Another person was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A third person suffered minor burns and was transported to a local hospital.

Officials said the fire has been knocked down.

There has been no word on what caused the fire.

Emergency crews remain on scene.