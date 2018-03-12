Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Meghan Markle makes first appearance with Queen Elizabeth II
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 12, 2018 1:29 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 12, 2018 at 1:41 pm EDT
Meghan Markle talking to children as she leaves the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday March 12, 2018. Organised by The Royal Commonwealth Society, the Commonwealth Service is the largest annual inter-faith gathering in the United Kingdom.(Yui Mok/PA via AP)
LONDON – Prince Harry’s bride-to-be has made her first public appearance with Queen Elizabeth II.
Meghan Markle joined the queen and other senior royals Monday at the Commonwealth Day service at London’s Westminster Abbey.
It marked another milestone in Markle’s path to joining the British monarch’s family. The American actress is set to marry Harry on the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19.
Harry and Markle were greeted with screams and shouts from some members of the public when they arrived at the venerable abbey.
They were joined by Prince William and his wife, Kate, Prince Charles, and other royals.
