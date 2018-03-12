Intense winter storm expected to bring snow, high winds to Maritimes

HALIFAX – An intense storm is expected to bring another blast of winter to the Maritimes this week.

Environment Canada says a low pressure system is forecast to develop east of Cape Hatteras today and intensify as it tracks northeastward toward the Maritimes on Tuesday.

Winter storm warnings and watches have been issued for most of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

Up to 10 centimetres of snow is expected by Tuesday evening before changing to rain in some areas.

As well, the national weather forecaster is warning that winds could gust up to 90 km/h, and blowing and drifting snow could cause power outages.

A special weather statement has been issued for the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia, with the potential for storm surge and damaging waves Tuesday night into Wednesday.