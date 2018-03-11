Biagini lasts just 1 2/3 innings in start against Pittsburgh

DUNEDIN, Fla. – Reliever Joe Biagini is being stretched out at spring training to provide rotation depth for the Toronto Blue Jays.

One bad start is not a concern to Blue Jays manager John Gibbons.

Biagini lasted just 1 2/3 innings, allowing all five runs scored by Pittsburgh in the Pirates’ 5-0 win over Toronto on Sunday. The right-hander walked two, struck out two, and gave up four hits, including consecutive homers to Adam Frazier and Gregory Polanco that ended his day.

“He had trouble locating the ball,” Gibbons said. “He’s being throwing pretty good this spring. It was just one of those days, spiking a lot of balls. I don’t want to overanalyze it. He was off today.”

Biagini was touched for four earned runs over 8 1/3 innings in three previous starts,

His starting work during the exhibition season has taken on added significance with Toronto ace Marcus Stroman slowed by inflammation in his right shoulder.

The Blue Jays haven’t ruled out Stroman being back to pitch during the first time through the regular-season rotation.

“You always want to do well, you always want to look good, you always want to feel good,” Biagini said. “I actually felt pretty decent.”

Four of the 11 batters Biagini faced had full counts.

“A couple of things today, I didn’t feel like were exactly what I wanted to see,” Biagini said.

NOTES: The Blue Jays released OF Ezequiel Carrera, who spent the past three seasons with the club. “It’s tough,” Gibbons said. “He’s one of the good guys. The way we’ve configured the team, there’s no spot for him. So, he’s got a chance to catch on with somebody else and I think he will.” …OF Dalton Pompey was scratched with a sore right wrist and will be evaluated Monday.