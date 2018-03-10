Woman struck by TTC bus in Little India

A woman was rushed to hospital after being struck by a TTC bus on Saturday.

Toronto police responded to a call around 4:30 p.m. in the Coxwell Avenue and Gerrard Street area.

Paramedics told CityNews a woman in her 50’s suffered head injuries and is in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Coxwell Avenue is closed between Lower and Upper Gerrard Streets for the investigation.