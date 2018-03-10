Loading articles...

Man seriously injured in Chinatown stabbing

Last Updated Mar 10, 2018 at 9:40 am EST

Man in his 30s seriously injured in Chinatown stabbing (Robin Kuniski/CITYNEWS)

A man in his 30s is in hospital following an early morning knife attack in Chinatown.

Police were informed just after 6 a.m. that a man showed up at a downtown hospital with what is being described as serious injuries.

Officers say the man arrived unconscious in a taxi cab.

Investigators traced the attack back to the area of Queen Street and Spadina Avenue

There is no word yet on any suspects.

Jan Italia

Queen and Spadina is hardly Chinatown.

March 10, 2018 at 10:39 am