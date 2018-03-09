Mirvish adds standing-room tickets for Toronto's 'Come From Away'

TORONTO – Toronto’s Mirvish Productions is adding standing-room tickets for the hit Canadian musical “Come From Away.”

This is the second time the company has made such a move for the smash show, which runs for 100 minutes and sells out tickets well in advance.

The last time was when “Come From Away” played in Toronto from December 2016 to January 2017.

A Canadian production of the Tony Award-winning musical is running at the Royal Alexandra Theatre.

Sixteen standing-room locations for all performances will be added at the ground-floor level beginning March 13, priced at $25 each.

Mirvish says they will be available in-person only on a first-come, first-served basis at the theatre’s box office on each performance day.

Customers are limited to two standing-room tickets each.

Mirvish’s director of communications says in the almost 30 years he’s worked at Mirvish, the only time they’ve ever used standing-room locations has been for “Come From Away.”

“Adding standing-room locations wasn’t an easy decision to make, because we would rather people sit in comfort to see the show and we would rather they bought tickets to actual seats in the future (thus naturally extending the run of the show for as long as possible),” John Karastamatis said Friday in a statement.

“However, the demand is so large, that we have succumbed to it.”