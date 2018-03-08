VR project with Jeff Goldblum among Canadian Screen Award winners

TORONTO – A virtual reality scripted comedy film featuring Jeff Goldblum was among the winners on the third of several nights for the Canadian Screen Awards.

“Miyubi,” by Quebec’s Felix & Paul Studios, won best immersive experience at Thursday’s gala honouring digital and immersive storytelling.

The story, in which the viewer inhabits a Japanese toy robot that’s given to a young boy on his birthday, includes a hidden scene that can be unlocked.

Other winners included the documentary “Secret Alberta: The Former Life of Amber Valley,” about one of the first all-black settlements in Canada. It was named best non-fiction web program or series.

Best fictional web program or series went to “peopleWatching,” which features comical animated adult characters in scenarios including speed dating and a non-religious confessional booth.

An interactive digital campaign for the supernatural Western horror series “Wynonna Earp” took the trophy for best fictional cross-platform project.

Getting the non-fiction version of that award was a group of 360-degree videos created from the CBC docudrama series “Canada: The Story of Us.”

“Odd Squad 1.5,” an extension of the children’s educational series that airs on TVO, won best cross-platform project in the children’s and youth category.

“The Space We Hold,” based on Tiffany Hsiung’s documentary “The Apology,” landed the award for best original interactive production.

And Emma Hunter, who will co-host Sunday’s Canadian Screen Awards gala, won best actress in a web program or series for “Save Me.”

Sunday’s broadcast gala will air from Toronto’s Sony Centre of Performing Arts on CBC.