Police investigating car fires at Vaughan movie theatre

Emergency crews respond after a fire involving four cars at Cineplex Cinemas Vaughan on March 8, 2018. HANDOUT/Tom Gauder

Police are investigating a fire involving four vehicles outside a Vaughan movie theatre.

Emergency crews were called to Cineplex Cinemas Vaughan at Highway 7 and Weston Road around 8:30 p.m., and firefighters extinguished the blaze.

There was extensive damage to the vehicles.

There’s no word yet on a cause.

 

 

