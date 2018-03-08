Laine scores again, Hellebuyck stops 41 as Jets top Devils

NEWARK, N.J. – Patrik Laine extended his point-scoring streak to 10 games and Connor Hellebuyck made 41 saves as the Winnipeg Jets extended their winning streak to four games with a 3-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.

Joel Armia and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored as the Jets posted their ninth win in the last 11 games. It also extended the Jets’ streak to 7-0-1 in their last eight road games.

Hellebuyck posted his 35th win, setting the franchise single-season record, passing Kari Lehtonen who went 34-24-9 for the Atlanta Thrashers in 2006-07.

Laine continued to wield the hot stick with his eighth goal in the last four games.

Kyle Palmieri and Nico Hischier scored for the Devils, who lost for the fourth time in five games.

Taylor Hall also saw his scoring streak end. The Devils forward had points in 19 straight games, the longest stretch in the NHL this season. He had also earned points in 26 consecutive appearances dating to Jan. 2. He missed three games before the All-Star break with a thumb injury.

Cory Schneider stopped 21 as he lost his 10th straight decision.

Laine scored the only goal in the wide-open first period. Unchecked in the slot, he drilled the puck past Schneider at 4:12 for his 39th of the season.

There was plenty of action at both ends with Blake Coleman having the best chance to even the score for the Devils. Coleman broke in alone only to lift a backhander over the net with five minutes remaining.

Down in the New Jersey end, Winnipeg came very close to a 2-0 lead when a deflected shot squeezed by Schneider who dived backward to swat it away inches before it crossed the goal line.

In the second, Winnipeg went up 2-0 at 13:26 when Armia beat Schneider with a wrist shot from the high slot.

Palmieri, sprung by a long lead pass from Nico Hischier, countered for New Jersey with a breakaway goal, ripping a shot over Hellebuyck’s glove at 16:41 to cut the deficit to one.

New Jersey came out flying to start the third, outshooting Winnipeg 10-1 in the first five minutes, but Hellebuyck would not yield.

The next goal went to Winnipeg as Dustin Byfuglien fired a shot off the post and Ehlers buried the rebound at 9:55.

New Jersey fought back again to cut the deficit to 3-2 as puck deflected into the net off Hischier at 11:07.

NOTES: Jets C Mark Scheifele missed the game with an upper-body injury. His status is day to day. … Devils LW Brian Gibbons returned to the lineup for the first time since breaking his thumb on Jan. 20. He replaced C Pavel Zacha, who was out with an upper-body injury. … This was the third game of a season-high six-game road trip for Winnipeg. The Jets have upcoming stops in Philadelphia, Washington and Nashville. …. The Devils will embark on a similar journey. They are on the road for the next six, a trip that includes visits to all three California teams and Las Vegas. New Jersey’s next home game is March 24 vs. Tampa Bay. … With G Steve Mason out with a lower-body injury, the Jets recalled Michael Hutchinson from the Manitoba Moose. Hutchinson’s flight was delayed, so Winnipeg signed Zane Kalemba, a 32-year-old from Saddle Brook, New Jersey, to a try-out contract as an emergency backup to Hellebuyck. Hutchinson arrived for the second period. … Devils C Travis Zajac did not return after absorbing a big hit from Andrew Coop in the second period.

UP NEXT

Jets: At Philadelphia on Saturday.

Devils: At Nashville on Saturday night.