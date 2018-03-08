Jacob Josefson scores winner, Sabres beat Senators 4-3 in shootout

OTTAWA – Jacob Josefson scored the shootout winner as the Buffalo Sabres defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-3 Thursday night.

Marco Scandella, Sam Reinhart and Scott Wilson scored in regulation for the Sabres (22-35-11) as Robin Lehner stopped 37 shots.

The Sabres, who sit last in the East, were coming off a 5-1 loss to the Calgary Flames, who Ottawa will play Friday. The Senators are only two points up on Buffalo in the East.

Ryan Dzingel led the way for the Senators in regulation (23-32-11) scoring twice, while Thomas Chabot scored his sixth of the season. Craig Anderson made31 saves.

Trailing 3-2, the Sabres tied the game just 27 seconds into the third as Ryan O’Reilly found Wilson in front and he beat Anderson high.

The Senators had a number of chances to regain the lead, but Lehner either made the stop or had luck on his side.

Dzingel tied the game 1-1 just 36 seconds into the second period as he fired a shot from the slot, and then gave the Senators the lead with his 19th of the season three minutes later.

Buffalo was able to tie the game midway through the second as Reinhart jumped on a loose puck in front and scored off his backhand, but the Senators regained the lead to make it 3-2 as Chabot beat Lehner glove side.

The Senators nearly made it 4-2, but shots from Dzingel and Mike Hoffman slid across the goal line and Benoit Pouliot was able to clear the puck before Ottawa got another chance.

The Sabres opened the scoring at the 17-minute mark of the first as Scandella kept the puck in at the blue line, spun and put a shot through traffic past Anderson.

Notes: Ottawa C Tom Pyatt returned to the lineup after missing Monday’s game with the flu. LW Max McCormick and D Erik Burgdoerfer were healthy scratches for the Senators. Buffalo D Josh Gorges returned to the lineup after missing the last five games.