Toronto's Ibaka ejected in 2nd quarter at Detroit

DETROIT – Toronto forward Serge Ibaka was ejected from the Raptors’ game at Detroit on Wednesday night in the second quarter.

With 4:38 remaining in the half, Ibaka was called for a foul against Blake Griffin, and as he was heading back to the bench, he was given a technical foul and thrown out of the game.

Ibaka scored four points on 2-of-8 shooting. The Pistons outscored Toronto 36-18 in the second quarter and led 59-45 at halftime.

