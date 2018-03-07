Phone fraud schemes worsen Beijing-Taiwan tensions

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
In this March 29, 2017, photo provided by Taiwan Criminal Investigation Bureau, Taiwan CIB SWAT team members stand with 18 suspects arrested upon arrival at Taoyuan International Airport in Taoyuan, Taiwan, when they were deported from Indonesia over telecom fraud. A joint effort by Taiwanese and Indonesian police resulted in the arrest of the 18 Taiwan nationals who were involving in cybercrime in Jakarta, Indonesia. Gangs operating from bases as far flung as Cambodia and Kenya, taking advantage of closer global connections and falling technology costs, are a growing source of tension between Beijing and the self-ruled island of Taiwan. (Taiwan Criminal Investigation Bureau via AP)
TAIPEI, Taiwan – Liu Tai-ting was hoping to make money to support his child when he joined what Chinese authorities say was a telephone fraud scheme, posing as a government official to demand bogus payments and gain control of his victims’ bank accounts.
Liu said he made enough over two years to transfer more than $8,000 before he was tracked down and sent to mainland China to face trial. He apologized at the hearing, saying to the victims, “it was money you had struggled to save over a lifetime.”
Gangs operating from far-flung bases are a growing source of tension between Beijing and the self-ruled island of Taiwan. The governments agreed in 2009 to jointly fight crime despite their lack of diplomatic ties, but the phone fraud cases are straining those good intentions.