Dying vets cannot use life-ending drugs at many state homes

HOLD FOR USE WITH STORY MOVING WEDNESDAY, MARCH 7, 2018-In this Feb. 23, 2018 photo Air Force veteran Ed Warren, 82, and his wife, Jac Warren, 81, pose for a photo while visiting San Diego, to attend the Democrats' annual convention and talk to lawmakers. The couple is voicing opposition to a regulation that requires veterans in state homes to be discharged before they can use a new state law allowing physician-assisted deaths for the terminally ill. The California Department of Veterans Affairs officials say the Department of Veterans Affairs does not allow federal funds to be used for assisted suicides. The couple lives at the nation's largest retirement home in Yountville, California. (AP Photo by Julie Watson)
SAN DIEGO – Veterans in California and other states that that have legalized physician-assisted deaths are finding they cannot access such laws in most government-run homes because they conflict with the policies of the Department of Veterans Affairs.
In California, the nation’s largest retirement home for veterans requires terminally ill veterans be discharged if they want to take life-ending drugs allowed under the law passed in 2015.
Some veterans are protesting the policies. They say it would cause undue hardship to move when they are that ill.
California’s Department of Veterans Affairs, or CalVet, says it cannot risk losing federal funds for its state homes.
A 1997 federal law prohibits the use of federal funds for assisted suicide.