Group wants Nova Scotia to intercede in former child refugee's deportation case

HALIFAX – Supporters of a former Somali child refugee facing a deportation hearing on Wednesday are calling on the Nova Scotia government to intercede on his behalf.

The group, which included Abdoul Abdi’s sister Fatuma Abdi, held a news conference today at the provincial legislature.

They say Abdi’s case demonstrates the need for a comprehensive review of the treatment of black children and youth in Nova Scotia’s child welfare system.

Abdi, who never got Canadian citizenship while growing up in foster care in Nova Scotia, was detained by the Canada Border Services Agency after serving five years in prison for multiple offences, including aggravated assault.

Community Services Minister Kelly Regan was asked in the legislature by New Democrat Susan Leblanc whether the province would take immediate action to advocate against Abdi’s deportation.

Regan wouldn’t speak to Abdi’s case specifically, citing privacy, but says the province has been in contact with federal officials and has done “everything possible to assist.”