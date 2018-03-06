CBC big winner on first night of Canadian Screen Awards

TORONTO – CBC was the big winner on the first of several gala nights for this year’s Canadian Screen Awards.

The public broadcaster won 18 awards at Tuesday’s Toronto gala, which honoured winners in 50 categories for non-fiction programming.

Seven of the CBC awards were for news talent, including Heather Hiscox of CBC News Network, who won best national news anchor.

Gillian Findlay of “The Fifth Estate” was named best host or interviewer in a news or information program or series.

“The Fifth Estate” also won best news or information series.

Andrew Chang, who is now a co-host on “The National,” took the trophy for best local news anchor for CBC’s “British Columbia Votes.”

CBC did not win best national newscast, though — that honour went to “CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme.”

CTV took 10 trophies in total, for programs including “The Amazing Race Canada,” which won four awards.

Other big winners included TSN with seven awards, including best sports host for James Duthie, best sports analyst for Jack Armstrong and best live sports event for the “2016 MLS Cup.”

The late Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie was among the winners for best original music non-fiction, for the CBC’s airing of “The Secret Path.”

Jonny Harris, who will co-host Sunday’s big Canadian Screen Awards gala with Emma Hunter, was among the winners for best factual writing for the TV series “Still Standing.”

Sunday’s show will air from the Sony Centre of Performing Arts on CBC.