Woman, 18-month-old daughter missing since Saturday

Last Updated Mar 5, 2018 at 9:43 am EST

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman and her infant daughter who have been missing since Saturday.

Alicia Badger, 31, and her 18-month old daughter Erica Brown were last seen in the Kingston Road and Bellamy Road South area on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Badger is described as white, five-feet-six-inches tall with a thin build and long red hair usually worn in a ponytail. She is believed to be dressed in blue pyjamas and a black, knee-length winter coat with a fur lining.

Her daughter is described as black with a light complexion, curly brown hair and hazel eyes. She is believed to be wearing a pink Gap winter coat and black Nike winter boots.

Badger is believed to be driving a 2003 silver Mazda MPV with license plate BHFL 957.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

