Police say remains found in northern Ontario are those of missing Markham man
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 5, 2018 7:03 pm EST
Last Updated Mar 5, 2018 at 7:51 pm EST
Missing Markham man Eugene Kim. HANDOUT/York Regional Police
Police say no foul play is suspected in the death of a missing man whose remains were found in a vehicle in northern Ontario last week.
Officers say Eugene Kim of Markham was reported missing in October 2017.
Police said last week they found human remains inside a vehicle registered to Kim in Laurier Township, about 55 kilometres south of North Bay.
Police said at the time they were not certain whether the remains were Kim’s.
Officers say a post mortem has now confirmed that it was
38-year-old Kim’s body in the vehicle.
