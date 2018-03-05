After Parkland, guns at forefront in Florida Senate campaign

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
FILE- In this Feb. 21, 2018 file photo, Sen. Bill Nelson speaks during a CNN town hall meeting in Sunrise, Fla. The mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School has put guns at the forefront, for now, in the U.S. Senate campaign in Florida. Republican Gov. Rick Scott, is expected to mount a campaign to oust incumbent Democrat U.S. Bill Nelson from his Senate seat. CNN host Jake Tapper, left, and U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) are seen in the background. (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Rick Scott is embroiled in an escalating debate with U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson ahead of an expected clash in the 2018 elections.
Scott has not yet announced he will challenge the Democratic incumbent, but the two have sharply criticized each other in the aftermath of the shootings at a Florida high school where 17 people were killed.
Nelson has called Scott’s gun proposals “weak” and says he supports universal background checks for gun purchases and banning types of assault rifles.
Scott says Nelson has accomplished “nothing” on gun control during his time in office. The governor has proposed hiring armed school resource officers and raising the minimum age for gun purchases.
Recent polls have shown a majority of Florida voters back Nelson’s position on guns.