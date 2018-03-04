Loading articles...

Fort Erie bound QEW reopens after collision involving pedestrian and transport truck

Last Updated Mar 4, 2018 at 11:03 am EST

The Fort Erie bound QEW has reopened after a collision at Fruitland Road.

Ontario provincial police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a transport truck shortly after 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital. There is no word on the seriousness of injuries at this time.

 

Road in the area were closed for the investigation but have since reopened.

