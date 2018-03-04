Fort Erie bound QEW reopens after collision involving pedestrian and transport truck

The Fort Erie bound QEW has reopened after a collision at Fruitland Road.

Ontario provincial police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a transport truck shortly after 9 a.m. on Saturday.

UPDATE ROAD CLOSURE: #QEW Fort Erie bound at Fruitland #StoneyCreek – Highway closed following collision. Emergency services on scene. ^jt — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) March 4, 2018

The pedestrian was transported to hospital. There is no word on the seriousness of injuries at this time.

Road in the area were closed for the investigation but have since reopened.