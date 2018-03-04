Canadian trio wins an Oscar for production design on 'The Shape of Water'

Toronto and Montreal got shout-outs onstage at Sunday’s Academy Awards as productions with Canadian talent won trophies.

Canadians Paul Austerberry, Jeffrey A. Melvin and Shane Vieau won for best production design on “The Shape of Water” and thanked their colleagues back home in Toronto, where the film was partly shot.

“Thanks to all the Canadian crew who are partying right now at the Palais Royale in Toronto – this is for you,” said Austerberry, who is credited for production design while Melvin and Vieau crafted the film’s set decoration.

“Thank you to the academy. (Director Guillermo del Toro) – may you keep dreaming up your monsters and their wonderful stories so people like us can help shape their worlds.”

It was the first Oscar nomination for the trio, who also won in the same category at the recent British Academy Film Awards.

“The Shape of Water” stars Sally Hawkins as a mute janitor who falls for a captive and abused amphibian creature, played by Doug Jones. The story is set in 1960s-era Baltimore but it was shot in Toronto and Hamilton, using landmarks including the opulent Elgin Theatre and the storied concert venue Massey Hall.

Meanwhile, a trio who won for best visual effects on Quebec director Denis Villeneuve’s “Blade Runner 2049” thanked their “friends in Montreal,” saying: “Merci beaucoup, this is for you.”

“Thank you to Denis Villeneuve, whose guts are seen in every frame of this film, especially the visual effects,” said John Nelson, who won alongside Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert and Richard R. Hoover.

Speaking to reporters backstage, Vieau noted that Toronto’s screen community had a huge year not only with the recognition for “The Shape of Water,” but also the accolades for TV’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which was shot in the city.

“Toronto (was) above and beyond with everyone in North America with ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ and ‘Shape of Water,’ we really came out on top,” Vieau said. “It’s a really big thing.”

Melvin said after decades of growth, Toronto’s TV and film industries are truly “world-class.”

“I have 35 years in the business now and worked in Toronto almost exclusively, so I’ve worked with and watched the business grow in Toronto and go from children’s television to Academy Award-winning films,” he said.

“It started with ‘Good Will Hunting,’ ‘Chicago,’ now us…. We want to keep it that way and keep going.”

Host Jimmy Kimmel got the Oscars underway Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles with an opening monologue that mixed Harvey Weinstein punchlines with earnest comments about reforming gender equality in Hollywood. And of course, Kimmel – returning to the scene of the flub – dove straight into material about last year’s infamous best-picture mix-up.

“I do want to mention, this year, when you hear your name called, don’t get up right away,” said Kimmel. “Give us a minute.”

But while Kimmel spent a few moments on the fiasco known as Envelopegate, he expended far more minutes frankly and soberly discussing the parade of sexual harassment allegations that have coursed through the movie business in the wake of the revelations regarding Weinstein. He also spoke straightforwardly about the industry’s poor record for female directors and equal pay.

“We can’t let bad behaviour slide anymore,” said Kimmel. “The world is watching us.”

Gesturing to a giant statue on the stage, he praised Oscar, himself for keeping “his hands where you can see them” and for having “no penis at all.” But Kimmel introduced the broadcast as “a night for positivity,” and cited, among other things, the box-office sensation of “Black Panther.”

“I remember a time when the major studios didn’t believe a woman or a minority could open a super hero movie _ and the reason I remember that time is because it was March of last year,” said Kimmel.

The night’s acting honours are considered fairly locked for nominees, and things began as expected. Two widely admired veterans won their first Oscars: Allison Janney (“I, Tonya”) took best supporting actress and Sam Rockwell (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”) won best supporting actor.

“I did it all by myself,” deadpanned Janney, who added after a pause: “Nothing could be further from the truth.”

Rockwell dedicated his award to his late friend and fellow New York actor Philip Seymour Hoffman, who died in 2014. “For my buddy, Phil Hoffman,” said Rockwell, raising his Oscar.

Early wins went to makeup that adorned Gary Oldman’s Winston Churchill in “Darkest Hour,” the period costume design of “Phantom Thread” and the sound editing for Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk.” Guillermo del Toro’s monster fable “The Shape of Water,” which came in with a leading 13 nods, took best production design.

Best documentary went to Netflix’s “Icarus,” Bryan Fogel’s investigation into doping in sports, aided by the assistance of Grigory Rodchenkov, the head of the Russian anti-doping laboratory who candidly discussed the doping scheme under Vladimir Putin. It’s the first feature film Oscar for Netflix. Fogel dedicated the award to Rodchenkov, “our fearless whistleblower who now lives in grave danger.”

Later, Pixar’s colorful ode to Mexican culture “Coco” won best animated film. Best foreign language film went to Chile’s “A Fantastic Woman,” Sebastian Lelio’s drama starring transgender actress Daniela Vega.

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant won an Oscar in the animated short category for “Dear Basketball,” a poem he wrote after ending his 20-year career on the court in 2016.

“Call Me By Your Name” has won the Academy Award for best adapted screenplay, making screenwriter James Ivory the oldest Oscar winner ever.

Ivory is 89 years old and was half of the famed independent filmmaking duo along with the Ismail Merchant, who died in 2015.

“Get Out” has won the Academy Award for best original screenplay, giving writer-director Jordan Peele a historic win.

Peele is the first African-American writer to win in the category.

His win was greeted by thunderous applause in the Dolby Theatre, which Peele tried to quiet. He said in his acceptance speech that he stopped writing his horror sensation “about 20 times because I thought it was impossible.”