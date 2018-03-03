Elderly pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle

An elderly man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Friday evening.

Police responded to a call in the Daphne Road and Greencedar Circuit area near Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

A male victim was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. Police later confirmed the man died in hospital.

Police say the driver remained on scene and there is no word yet if charges will be laid.