Man and child dead, two injured after Halifax-area house fire: police

LOWER SACKVILLE, N.S. – Police say a man and a child are dead and two others are injured following a house fire in the Halifax area.

Emergency workers were called to duplex on fire in Lower Sackville at about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

RCMP say a 58-year-old man and nine-year-old girl were killed.

They say an 18-year-old man was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

They say a 46-year-old woman suffered minor injuries after police officers rescued her from a second-floor window.

Police and fire officials say they’re in the early phases of an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.