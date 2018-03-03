Investigation underway to determine cause of Streetsville inferno

The Ontario fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of a massive three-alarm blaze in Streetsville Friday night.

The fire on Tannery Street near Joymar Drive gutted a four-storey building that was under construction in front of a senior’s home.

“We’ve got a lot of rubble. It’s going to be a painstaking investigation to find the cause of this,” Mississauga Fire Chief Tim Beckett said while updating the situation on Saturday.

Beckett added that some streets in the area will remain closed due to the investigation.

“What we want to make sure is the area remains safe for anyone traveling in. We’ve got lots of scafolding that’s up and remaining parts of the structure that could collapse at any point in time.”

The blaze started at around 7 p.m. Friday night and at the height of the fire, approximately 15 fire trucks and 60 firefighters were engaged with bringing it under control.

A number of eyewitnesses told CityNews they heard several explosions and saw huge plumes of smoke fill the night sky.

Madalena Ferreira, who lives about one kilometre away, said she heard “bomb sounds.”

“I saw this huge ball of flames … it was one of those things you can’t believe when you see it,” she said.

“The whole sky was orange … it totally lit up the sky.”

Jennifer Lavergne was having dinner at a nearby restaurant when patrons began rushing to the windows.

“We looked out the window and saw clouds of smoke … and we heard a boom, an explosion kind of sound,” she said. “Within about 15 minutes it was fire, ambulance, police.”

One firefighter suffered minor injuries after slipping and falling on the ice while fighting the blaze.

All the residents along Tannery Street that were evacuated as a result of the fire have been allowed back into their homes.