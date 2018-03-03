Command post set up after young girl sexually assaulted in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police have set up a command post in Mississauga in hopes of identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a brazen sexual assault.

Investigators from the Special Victim’s Unit say a young girl was asleep in her bedroom in the area of Hartfield Grove and Warren Drive when she awoke to find a man in her room around 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

The man sexually assaulted the girl before fleeing the house.

The girl was taken to hospital for assessment.

The suspect is described as white and approximately 20-years-old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.