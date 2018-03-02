Car belonging to missing man Eugene Kim found; remains inside vehicle

The vehicle belonging to missing man Eugene Kim has been found near Huntsville.

York regional police confirmed that OPP located the vehicle on Thursday.

Police say human remains were found inside the car.

However, a post-mortem has to be conducted before the remains can be identified.

Kim, a 38-year-old father of two, was last seen around 7 a.m. on Oct. 2, 2017, near his home in Markham.