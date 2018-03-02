Loading articles...

Car belonging to missing man Eugene Kim found; remains inside vehicle

Last Updated Mar 2, 2018 at 11:16 am EST

Missing Markham man Eugene Kim. HANDOUT/York Regional Police

The vehicle belonging to missing man Eugene Kim has been found near Huntsville.

York regional police confirmed that OPP located the vehicle on Thursday.

Police say human remains were found inside the car.

However, a post-mortem has to be conducted before the remains can be identified.

Kim, a 38-year-old father of two, was last seen around 7 a.m. on Oct. 2, 2017, near his home in Markham.

||
mark g

Found 5 months later….when they knew roughly when he went missing? I can only imagine the shock of however found him if you need an autopsy to positively identify the remains…..ouch.

March 02, 2018 at 9:29 am
Johnny Storm

Tragic end. Met up with the wrong people who took his money and then murdered him in cold blood. Condolence to his family who is now missing a father and husband.

March 02, 2018 at 9:43 am
