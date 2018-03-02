Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Car belonging to missing man Eugene Kim found; remains inside vehicle
by News Staff
Posted Mar 2, 2018 8:57 am EST
Last Updated Mar 2, 2018 at 11:16 am EST
Missing Markham man Eugene Kim. HANDOUT/York Regional Police
The vehicle belonging to missing man Eugene Kim has been found near Huntsville.
York regional police confirmed that OPP located the vehicle on Thursday.
Police say human remains were found inside the car.
However, a post-mortem has to be conducted before the remains can be identified.
Kim, a 38-year-old father of two, was last seen around 7 a.m. on Oct. 2, 2017, near his home in Markham.
Found 5 months later….when they knew roughly when he went missing? I can only imagine the shock of however found him if you need an autopsy to positively identify the remains…..ouch.
Tragic end. Met up with the wrong people who took his money and then murdered him in cold blood. Condolence to his family who is now missing a father and husband.