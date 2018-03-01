Nova Scotia tables education reform bill that will scrap seven school boards

HALIFAX – Nova Scotia’s seven English language school boards will be dissolved March 31 under proposed legislation tabled today.

In a sweeping omnibus bill, the province will also remove principals, vice-principals and senior supervisory staff from the Nova Scotia Teachers Union.

They will be rolled into a new association that is affiliated with the union — and their seniority and pay will be protected.

In a compromise move, the government will work with teachers and their union to develop teaching and leadership standards instead of creating a college of educators.

While the Acadian school board will remain in place, the other boards will be replaced by a new Provincial Advisory Council of Education composed of 15 members representing all regions of the province.

Two of those seats will be held by representatives of the African Nova Scotian and Mi’kmaq communities.

School board offices will remain in place, but they will become regional education centres.

The reforms in the bill are based on recommendations contained in a recent report from Ontario education consultant Avis Glaze.