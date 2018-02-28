Hedley frontman to take indefinite leave following sexual assault allegations

Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard is planning an indefinite leave following the latest accusations of sexual misconduct against him and the band.

In a statement posted to Twitter on Wednesday night, Hoggard acknowledged that over the last 13 years he has behaved in a way that “objectified women.”

The band issued a similar statement, saying they have some “soul-searching to do” and that following the current tour they would take an “indefinite hiatus to work on our personal relationships and who we are as individuals.”

The announcement comes after anonymous sexual misconduct allegations against the Vancouver band began emerging online earlier this month.

A radio host in Calgary and a woman in Ottawa have also come forward alleging sexual misconduct and assault by Hoggard.

The group has also been dropped by its management team, blacklisted by scores of radio stations and abandoned by bands booked as tour openers.

While saying he had never engaged in non-consensual sexual behaviour, Hoggard admitted that the way he had treated women “was reckless and dismissive of their feelings.”

“I understand the significant harm that is caused not only to the women I interacted with, but to all women who are degraded by this type of behaviour. I have been careless and indifferent and I have no excuse. For this I am truly sorry.”

“To my many female fans, I want you to know that you deserve nothing but dignity and respect from every man in your life.”

“I was given a position of leadership and power and I mishandled it. I will regret this for the rest of my life.”

Hoggard concluded his statement by saying he and the band will honour their commitments to the rest of the tour before “taking a serious step back in order to make real changes in my life.”

The band is scheduled to play in Brampton on March 1 before concluding their ‘Cageless’ tour in Kelowna, B.C. on March 23.