US durable goods orders down 3.7 per cent in January

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
FILE- This Jan. 22, 2018, file photo shows a Whirlpool microwave and oven on display in the appliance section of a Lowe's in Wexford, Pa. On Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2017, the Commerce Department releases its report on durable goods for January. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
WASHINGTON – New orders for long-lasting manufactured goods fell 3.7 per cent in January, the biggest decline since July 2017, following two months of increases that reflected strength in the country’s industry.
The Commerce Department said Tuesday that orders were depressed by a 10 per cent drop in demand for transportation equipment, a category that can bounce around from month to month. Excluding transportation, durable goods orders slipped only 0.3 per cent. Orders for defence capital goods plunged 26.3 per cent. Excluding defence, new durable goods orders fell 2.7 per cent.
Overall orders in January for durable goods, which are meant to last at least three years, decreased 3.7 per cent to $239.7 billion. Orders were up 5.8 per cent for the full year 2017, the best showing in six years.