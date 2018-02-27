Powell says outlook strong, signalling gradual rate hikes

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
FILE- In this Nov. 28, 2017, file photo, Jerome Powell, President Donald Trump's nominee for chairman of the Federal Reserve, sits in the audience before being called to testify during a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Powell testifies to Congress on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, in his first public appearance as chairman of the Federal Reserve. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
WASHINGTON – Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, making his first public comments as leader of the nation’s central bank, is telling Congress that the outlook for the U.S. economy “remains strong” despite the recent stock market turbulence.
He says that bright prospects for growth and employment will allow the Fed to continue raising its key policy rate at a gradual pace. The Fed boosted its benchmark rate three times last year and has signalled that it expects to raise rates another three times in 2018.
In a prepared statement, Powell praises Janet Yellen for the important contributions she made during her four years as the first woman to lead the Fed. He says the two worked together to ensure “a smooth leadership transition and provide for continuity in monetary policy.”