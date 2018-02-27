McCann gets OT winner, Panthers top Maple Leafs 3-2

SUNRISE, Fla. – Jared McCann scored at 3:47 of overtime and the Florida Panthers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Tuesday night.

McCann grabbed a loose puck in the neutral zone, skated in and fired a shot from the slot past goalie Curtis McElhinney.

Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist, and Aleksander Barkov also scored for the Panthers. Vincent Trocheck added two assists and Roberto Luongo stopped 37 shots.

Zach Hyman and Dominic Moore scored for the Maple Leafs, and McElhinney made 28 saves. Star centre Auston Matthews sat out again with a shoulder injury.

Toronto closed to 2-1 when Moore swept in a loose puck from in front at 2:53 of the second. The Maple Leafs tied it when William Nylander got control of the puck in the neutral zone, skated in and dropped a perfect pass to Hyman, who beat Luongo with 7:26 left in the period.

Barkov’s power-play goal at 11:02 of the first gave Florida a 1-0 lead. Huberdeau passed from behind the net to Barkov in front, and he roofed the puck over McElhinney on the stick side.

Barkov has 16 points in his past 12 games.

Huberdeau stretched the lead to 2-0 at 1:42 of the second. McElhinney came out of the crease to block a shot by Huberdeau, but he got around the goaltender and backhanded the puck into the net.

NOTES: Trocheck’s assist on Barkov’s goal gave him 20 power-play points, making him the first Panthers player to reach that mark since Brian Campbell (31) and Tomas Fleischmann (22) in 2011-12. … Panthers forward Denis Malgin is expected to miss two weeks with a lower-body injury. Malgin was injured in the third period of Saturday’s 6-5 win over Pittsburgh.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Visit the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

Panthers: Host the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.

