Man wanted for first-degree murder after assault near Bathurst and St. Clair

Police are looking for man wanted for first-degree murder after a fatal assault in the Bathurst Street and St. Clair Avenue area.

Police responded to reports of one man assaulting another shortly before midnight on Monday.

When police arrived on scene they found the victim lying on the ground with obvious trauma. He was rushed to a trauma unit with critical injuries.

59-year-old Terrance Coughlin succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead in hospital.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

A Canada-wide warrant will be issued on Wednesday for the arrest of Curtis Ashley Wheatley, 35.

Anyone with information regarding Wheatley’s whereabouts before or after the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

