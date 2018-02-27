Canadian Shapovalov downs Nishikori

ACAPLUCO, Mexico – Canadian tennis star Denis Shapovalov defeated Japan’s Kei Nishikori 6-7, 6-3, 6-1 on Tuesday in the first round of the Mexican Open.

The 18-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., fired 11 aces and won 78 per cent of his first-service points en route to victory over the 26th-ranked Nishikori.

Shapovalov, ranked 48th on the ATP standings, converted 5-of-9 break points and saved 9-of-10 break points of his own.

The match lasted two hours 16 minutes.