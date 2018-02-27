Box Office Top 20: 'Black Panther'

NEW YORK, N.Y. – “Black Panther” scored $111.7 million at the North American box office in its second week according to final studio figures Monday, putting Ryan Coogler’s Marvel sensation on a trajectory that could ultimately land it among the highest grossing films.

Disney again revised up the weekend performance of “Black Panther,” after estimating that it grossed $108 million on Sunday. The strong second week sales pushed the film’s cumulative domestic gross past $400 million and its worldwide haul above $700 million.

“Black Panther” easily trounced new releases. The Warner Bros.-New Line comedy “Game Night,” starring Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams, debuted with $17 million. Alex Garland’s sci-fi thriller “Annihilation,” starring Natalie Portman, opened with $11.1 million on about 2,000 screens.

Paramount earlier sold the international rights (except in China) for “Annihilation” to Netflix after disappointing reactions in test screenings. Though the film received largely good reviews, opening weekend audiences gave it a poor “C” CinemaScore.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theatres Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theatre locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Sunday by comScore:

1. “Black Panther,” Disney, $111,658,835, 4,020 locations, $27,776 average, $403,613,257, 2 Weeks.

2. “Game Night,” Warner Bros., $17,005,332, 3,488 locations, $4,875 average, $17,005,332, 1 Week.

3. “Peter Rabbit,” Sony, $12,760,382, 3,707 locations, $3,442 average, $71,506,084, 3 Weeks.

4. “Annihilation,” Paramount, $11,071,584, 2,012 locations, $5,503 average, $11,071,584, 1 Week.

5. “Fifty Shades Freed,” Universal, $7,147,285, 3,265 locations, $2,189 average, $89,793,065, 3 Weeks.

6. “Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle,” Sony, $5,650,497, 2,519 locations, $2,243 average, $387,284,712, 10 Weeks.

7. “The 15:17 To Paris,” Warner Bros., $3,573,259, 2,752 locations, $1,298 average, $32,231,011, 3 Weeks.

8. “The Greatest Showman,” 20th Century Fox, $3,411,649, 1,601 locations, $2,131 average, $160,778,519, 10 Weeks.

9. “Every Day,” Orion Distribution Company, $3,016,149, 1,669 locations, $1,807 average, $3,016,149, 1 Week.

10. “MET Opera: La Boheme (2018),” Fathom Events, $1,875,000, 900 locations, $2,083 average, $1,875,000, 1 Week.

11. “Early Man,” Lionsgate, $1,773,963, 2,494 locations, $711 average, $6,853,385, 2 Weeks.

12. “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri,” Fox Searchlight, $1,247,624, 691 locations, $1,806 average, $50,152,203, 16 Weeks.

13. “The Post,” 20th Century Fox, $1,240,961, 795 locations, $1,561 average, $78,888,962, 10 Weeks.

14. “The Shape Of Water,” Fox Searchlight, $1,180,255, 721 locations, $1,637 average, $55,366,099, 13 Weeks.

15. “Samson,” Pure Flix, $970,708, 1,140 locations, $851 average, $3,743,204, 2 Weeks.

16. “Maze Runner: The Death Cure,” 20th Century Fox, $962,619, 952 locations, $1,011 average, $56,329,223, 5 Weeks.

17. “Winchester,” Lionsgate, $929,450, 852 locations, $1,091 average, $23,735,224, 4 Weeks.

18. “Phantom Thread,” Focus Features, $864,510, 651 locations, $1,328 average, $19,016,604, 9 Weeks.

19. “Darkest Hour,” Focus Features, $745,625, 795 locations, $938 average, $54,465,467, 14 Weeks.

20. “Lady Bird,” A24, $669,640, 601 locations, $1,114 average, $47,301,770, 17 Weeks.