DeRozan, Lowry each score 20 as Raptors bounce back to beat Pistons 123-94

TORONTO – DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry each had 20 points as the Toronto Raptors beat the Detroit Pistons 123-94 at Air Canada Centre on Monday night.

Lowry added four assists and six rebounds while going 6-of-8 from three-point range. DeRozan chipped in seven assists. Serge Ibaka added 19 points and nine rebounds.

Pascal Siakam poured in 11 points, six assists and five rebounds in 24 minutes off the bench.

The victory puts the Raptors (42-17) back in the win column after their seven-game win streak was snapped in Friday’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Toronto improved its home record to an NBA-best 25-5.

Detroit (28-32) has now lost three straight and six of seven overall.

Andre Drummond paced the Pistons with 18 points and 18 rebounds. Ish Smith added 16 points and three rebounds while Reggie Bullock finished with 14 points.

Toronto entered Monday’s action with just a half-game lead on Boston atop the Eastern Conference standings. Detroit meanwhile was sitting ninth, two-and-a-half games back of Miami for the eighth seed.

Jakob Poeltl drew huge cheers from those in attendance when he threw down a monster one-handed dunk on Drummond with 6:03 left in the fourth to give Toronto a 109-83 lead.

DeRozan and Lowry each had 20 points as Toronto led 93-75 through three quarters. Drummond and Bullock each had 14 for the Pistons.

After allowing the Pistons back into the game to close out the first half, the Raptors responded by opening the third by outscoring Detroit 19-4 to push the to lead 78-57.

Detroit closed the half on a 7-3 surge cutting Toronto’s lead to six, 59-53.

DeRozan led all scorers with 13 first-half points. Lowry added 12 points and five assists while going 4-of-5 from three-point range.

Toronto shot 51 per cent as a team and out-rebounded Detroit in the opening half, but was hampered by nine turnovers.

With the bench on the floor the Raptors opened the second on an 8-2 run, pushing their lead to 12 and prompting Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy to call his first time out of the quarter with 9:30 remaining.

Toronto held a 30-26 advantage after one period thanks to 11 points and three assists from DeRozan.

Smith and Drummond each had six for the Pistons.

The Raptors won the only other meeting between the two teams 96-91 on Jan. 17. Toronto visits Detroit on March 7.

NOTES: Canadian golfer Mike Weir, the 2003 Masters champion, was in attendance Monday. … The Raptors now head out on the road for a pair beginning Wednesday in Orlando before visiting Washington on Friday.