Single vehicle crash on Highway 400 claims life of 19-year-old
by News Staff
Posted Feb 25, 2018 7:58 am EST
Last Updated Feb 25, 2018 at 9:13 am EST
A 19-year-old man was killed in a single vehicle crash on Highway 400 near Bradford (Stephen Dagg/CITYNEWS)
A 19-year-old man is dead following a single vehicle crash on Highway 400 near Bradford.
Provincial police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No foul play is suspected at this time.
Photographs from the scene show a car impaled by a guardrail.
Police say the northbound lanes of the highway will be closed between Highway 88 and Highway 89 until at least noon ET.
Year 2018, what we can see? Just a regular photo from archives.”Photographs from the scene” – top secret, never bother to get them. How about educate the public, entertain them a bit?
Texting of course and once confirmed, police and media will keep tight-lipped and bury the story.