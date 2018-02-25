In Photos: Canada closes out best-ever Winter Olympics showing

Canadian athletes were all smiles Sunday as they marched in the closing ceremony en masse to the country’s best-ever showing at a Winter Games.

Canadians won a record 29 medals in Pyeongchang (11 gold, eight silver, 10 bronze), finishing behind only powerhouses Norway (39) and Germany (31) in the overall standings.

While Canada set a national record for combined medals at a Winter Olympics, eclipsing the 26 won at home at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, it did not match the 14 gold Canada won in Vancouver.

The throng of Canadian athletes, dressed in red Canadian jackets and tuques were among the first to enter Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, with several smiling, dancing or holding up a medal for all to see.

The Canadian Olympians were represented at the closing ceremony by flag-bearer Kim Boutin of Sherbrooke, Que. The 23-year-old short-track speedskater won a silver and two bronze in an impressive Olympic debut.