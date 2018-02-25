OHL: Kyrou has four goals, three assists to lead Sting past Firebirds 9-0

Jordan Kyrou was a one-man show Sunday for the Sarnia Sting.

Kyrou had four goals and three assists to lead Sarnia to a lopsided 9-0 win over the Flint Firebirds in Ontario Hockey League action.

Cam Dineen scored twice for Sarnia (41-14-4) at Progressive Auto Sales Arena. Jonathan Ang, Michael Pezzetta and Adam Ruzicka had the other goals.

Justin Fazio stopped 22 shots to register the shutout.

Garrett Forrest turned aside 34 shots for Flint (16-38-5).

—

GREYHOUNDS 6 KNIGHTS 2

LONDON, Ont. — Morgan Frost scored twice to lead the way for Sault Ste Marie (49-6-4), which scored three third-period goals to break open a close 3-2 contest. Taylor Raddysh, Zack Trott, Hayden Verbeek and Jack Kopacka had the others. Andrew Perrott and Nathan Dunkley replied for the Knights (32-23-4).

—

BULLDOGS 4 BATTALION 1

HAMILTON — Justin Lemcke, Marian Studenic, Arthur Kaliyev and MacKenzie Entwhistle all scored for the Bulldogs (38-16-6) while Kaden Fulcher stopped 28 shots. Adam Thilander had the lone goal for North Bay (27-24-8). Christian Propp made 26 saves.

—

67’s 5 RANGERS 2

KITCHENER, Ont. — Kody Clark scored twice to lead Ottawa (27-24-8) to the win. Jacob Cascagnette, Mitchell Hoelscher and Tye Felhaber had the other goals while Olivier Tremblay stopped 28 shots. Givani Smith and Connor Bunnaman scored for the Rangers (39-18-2). Mario Culina made 21 saves.

—

COLTS 4 ATTACK 0

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Kai Edmonds stopped 48 shots to earn the shutout for Barrie (36-21-3). Lucas Chiodo led the way offensively with two goals while Dmirty Sokolov and Jaden Peca had the others. Olivier Lafreniere made 29 saves for the Attack (31-21-7).

—

SPITFIRES 7 OTTERS 3

WINDSOR, Ont. — Tyler Angle and Cody Morgan both had two goals apiece to pace the Spitfires (27-26-5). Luke Kutkevicius, Mathew MacDougall and Curtis Douglas also scored while Michael DiPietro stopped 27 shots. Kyle Maksimovich, Hayden Fowler and Josh Wainman replied for Erie (20-29-10).

—

STEELHEADS 5 STORM 2

GUELPH, Ont. — Cole Carter had a hat trick to lead Mississauga (28-28-3). Owen Tippett and Trent Fox also scored as Emanuel Vella made 18 saves. Mark Shoemaker and Zach Poirier replied for the Storm (27-25-7), while Anthony Popovich turned aside 26 shots.

—

GENERALS 2 SPIRIT 0

SAGINAW, Mich. — Kyle Keyser had a 26-save shutout for Oshawa (29-26-3), while Jack Studnicka and Kenny Huether provided the offence. Evan Cormier stopped 37-of-38 shots he faced for the Spirit (27-23-8).