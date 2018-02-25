Loading articles...

Man suffers serious injuries in early morning stabbing

Last Updated Feb 25, 2018 at 9:51 am EST

Man taken to hospital in serious condition following stabbing in Scarborough (Ken Townsend/CITYNEWS)

A man suffered serious injuries in an early morning stabbing in Scarborough.

Paramedics were first called to the area of Bellamy Road and Lawrence Avenue in Scarbrough around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to a nearby trauma centre.

There is no word on any suspect information at this time.

