Jury returns verdict in first-degree murder trial of former N.L. athlete

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. – The jury has returned a verdict in the murder trial of a former elite Newfoundland athlete charged with beating a man to death with a hammer.

Anne Norris pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of 46-year-old Marcel Reardon, but admitted to repeatedly hitting him in the head with a hammer early in the morning of May 9, 2016.

Her defence team has argued the former member of a provincial basketball team was in the grips of a mental disorder when she attacked him and should be found not criminally responsible.

Crown prosecutor Iain Hollett says evidence presented at the trial shows that Norris, now 30, was not delusional and planned a deliberate killing.

The jury went into deliberations Thursday afternoon.

They could find Norris not criminally responsible, or guilty of either first-degree murder, second-degree murder or manslaughter.

(The Canadian Press and VOCM)