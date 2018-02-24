Former PC leader Patrick Brown files notice of libel against CTV News

TORONTO – Patrick Brown has filed notice of libel to CTV News, which last month reported allegations of sexual misconduct that he has categorically denied.

The Barrie, Ont., politician abruptly resigned as leader of Ontario’s Progressive Conservative Party on Jan. 25, hours after CTV reported the allegations, but he has since joined the race to reclaim the job.

The notice filed on Friday says CTV’s reporting was “false, malicious, irresponsible and defamatory.”

A spokesman for CTV says the network has received the notice, stands by its reporting and will “actively defend its journalism in court.”

The notice names the news network, its parent company Bell Media, the president of CTV News, anchor Lisa LaFlamme, and reporters Glen McGreggor and Rachel Aiello.

It also lists the producers, editors, researchers and fact checkers who worked on the story.

It further names CP24, which is also owned by Bell Media, and reporter Travis Dhanraj.