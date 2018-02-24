Canada wins bronze medal in men's Olympic hockey

Canada has captured the bronze medal in men’s Olympic hockey after a 6-4 win over the Czech Republic.

Andrew Ebbett and Chris Kelly scored twice with Derek Roy and Wojtek Wolski also chipping in for the Canadians, who were playing these Games without NHL talent.

Team Canada’s victory comes a day after a semifinal loss to Germany which ended its bid for a third-straight Olympic title.

Germany will face the Olympic Athletes of Russia for the gold medal on Sunday.