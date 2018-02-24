Loading articles...

Canada wins bronze medal in men's Olympic hockey

Last Updated Feb 24, 2018 at 9:56 am EST

Team canada celebrates after the men's bronze medal hockey game against the Czech Republic at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. Canada won 6-4.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Canada has captured the bronze medal in men’s Olympic hockey after a 6-4 win over the Czech Republic.

Andrew Ebbett and Chris Kelly scored twice with Derek Roy and Wojtek Wolski also chipping in for the Canadians, who were playing these Games without NHL talent.

Team Canada’s victory comes a day after a semifinal loss to Germany which ended its bid for a third-straight Olympic title.

Germany will face the Olympic Athletes of Russia for the gold medal on Sunday.

