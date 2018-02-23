Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Cops: Chevy Chase kicked in roadside altercation in New York
by The Associated Press
Posted Feb 23, 2018 9:04 am EST
Last Updated Feb 23, 2018 at 9:40 am EST
SOUTH NYACK, N.Y. – New York State Police say actor and comedian Chevy Chase was kicked in the shoulder during an altercation with another driver.
Police say the 74-year-old Chase was driving in South Nyack on Feb. 9 when he was cut off in traffic by a 22-year-old Long Island man. Authorities say the former “Saturday Night Live” star chased the other driver across the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, before both pulled over.
Authorities say the driver and Chase got into a verbal argument, which led to a passenger in the car cursing at Chase and kicking him in the shoulder. The driver contends the kick was self-defence because Chase threw a punch first.
The passenger faces harassment charges.
