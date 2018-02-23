Canada loses to Germany in Olympic hockey, will play for bronze

Canada will not get the chance to defend its Olympic men’s hockey title after losing 4-3 to Germany in the semifinal.

Gilbert Brule, Matt Robinson and Derek Roy all scored for Canada, who fought back from a 4-1 deficit in the third period.

Canada will play the Czech Republic for bronze on Saturday. Germany will play the Olympic Athletes from Russia for gold on Sunday.

The Canadians had won Olympic gold in 2010 and 2014. But this year’s tournament doesn’t feature NHL players like Vancouver and Sochi.

It was only Germany’s second victory in 30 meetings against Canada in Olympic and world championship play.