Canada loses to Germany in Olympic hockey, will play for bronze

Last Updated Feb 23, 2018 at 9:51 am EST

Canada captain Chris Kelly (11) hangs his head during third period semifinal Olympic men's hockey action against Germany at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Gangneung, South Korea on Friday, February 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Canada will not get the chance to defend its Olympic men’s hockey title after losing 4-3 to Germany in the semifinal.

Gilbert Brule, Matt Robinson and Derek Roy all scored for Canada, who fought back from a 4-1 deficit in the third period.

Canada will play the Czech Republic for bronze on Saturday. Germany will play the Olympic Athletes from Russia for gold on Sunday.

The Canadians had won Olympic gold in 2010 and 2014. But this year’s tournament doesn’t feature NHL players like Vancouver and Sochi.

It was only Germany’s second victory in 30 meetings against Canada in Olympic and world championship play.

andrew905

And to Germany. Thanks a lot NHL asshats.

February 23, 2018 at 9:59 am
andrew905

Seriously reconsidering my support of the NHL. The fault is squarely on their shoulders for their decision to not allow players to compete in the Olympics this year.

February 23, 2018 at 10:00 am
