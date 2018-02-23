Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Canada loses to Germany in Olympic hockey, will play for bronze
by News Staff
Posted Feb 23, 2018 9:32 am EST
Last Updated Feb 23, 2018 at 9:51 am EST
Canada captain Chris Kelly (11) hangs his head during third period semifinal Olympic men's hockey action against Germany at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Gangneung, South Korea on Friday, February 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada will not get the chance to defend its Olympic men’s hockey title after losing 4-3 to Germany in the semifinal.
Gilbert Brule, Matt Robinson and Derek Roy all scored for Canada, who fought back from a 4-1 deficit in the third period.
Canada will play the Czech Republic for bronze on Saturday. Germany will play the Olympic Athletes from Russia for gold on Sunday.
The Canadians had won Olympic gold in 2010 and 2014. But this year’s tournament doesn’t feature NHL players like Vancouver and Sochi.
It was only Germany’s second victory in 30 meetings against Canada in Olympic and world championship play.
