Former baseball coach faces more sexual assault charges

A 51-year-old former baseball coach is facing more sexual assault charges after a second alleged victim came forward to police.

On Sunday, a 35-year-old man reported that he had been sexually assaulted multiple times between the ages of 11 and 19, from 1993 to 2001.

Robert Humphrey, 51, of Toronto, was arrested the following day and charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of uttering threats and one count of sexual exploitation.

Police said Humphrey had access to children through coaching baseball and working in hockey rinks in Toronto.

Last month, a 33-year-old woman told police she had been sexually assaulted numerous times between 1994 and 1996 when she was nine years old.

Humphrey was arrested several days later and charged with one count each of sexual assault and sexual interference.

Police are releasing two photographs of Humphrey – a current photo and one from the 1990s.

A photograph of Robert Humphrey believed to be from the 1990s. HANDOUT/Toronto Police

Robert Humphrey, 51, arrested in ongoing sexual assault investigation, Feb. 21, 2018. HANDOUT/Toronto Police

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3300.